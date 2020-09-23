Advertisement

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Nottingham, left, high fives Josh Hader, right, in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Nottingham, left, high fives Josh Hader, right, in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.

Facing a loss that would have left them on the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati’s bullpen.

The Brewers have won four of five and are back to .500 for the eighth time this season.

Cincinnati wasted a chance to solidify its playoff standing and move two games over .500 for the first time in three years. 

