California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among countries that have a similar requirement.

His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state.

California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles. 

