Concerns over elderly patients amid visitor restrictions at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As hospitals in Madison tighten visitor restrictions, some ask whether elderly patients should receive care on their own.

“If somebody wants an advocate with them or a family member to come to their appointment for their security, then it should be allowed,” Rodney Maass said. He is urging hospitals to rethink their visitor policy after a visit to a UW Health clinic on Tuesday.

Maass brought his 89-year-old mother Sandria for a routine ear checkup but was turned away by an employee. He said he was told he could not accompany his mother, who has difficulties walking.

“I always say, two sets of ears hear things better than one set,” Maass said, explaining his concern for leaving his mother alone. “When they refuse you the right to be with the individual in order to make sure that the care that they’re getting is what’s needed and if something comes up, and they say, ‘You need to look into that,’ if they don’t think of it, it may turn into something more serious later.”

His mother said, “I mess up on things, and I know I do. If he [my son] is along, I don’t have to worry about it.”

UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter took joint action last week after a surge in coronavirus cases. The hospital systems reinstated a “no inpatient visitor policy" for adult patients.

According to a release issued earlier this month by the three systems, the exceptions are for “healthcare decision-makers, support persons for those with disabilities and visitors for end-of-life patients.”

Clinics also share a “no-visitor” policy, “except for one support person to accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient.”

Leah Huibregtse at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, shared: “While visitor exceptions are rare, we work collaboratively with patients who have disabilities to provide reasonable access to support persons to ensure the patient’s disability-related needs are being met.”

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien responded to Tuesday’s incident in which Maass was turned away. Declining an interview, Kumlien wrote to NBC15, in part: “We know this is stressful for many patients and visitors, as was the case here, but it is done with their safety in mind. While it is important to limit the number of people in our hospitals and clinics during the pandemic, we do have a process for exemptions to be granted in certain cases.”

UW Health did not clarify if Maass and his mother met the exception guidance.

Sandria said she did not run into any trouble meeting the doctor alone, explaining, “Today was a good day. It was a short appointment.”

She added, however, “I hope that other grandmas and grandpas, great grandmas and great grandpas don’t have to go alone to these appointments because it’s more assuring when you’ve got somebody that loves you.”

