Advertisement

Concerns over elderly patients amid visitor restrictions at Madison hospitals

Sandria Maass goes to her hospital appointments, accompanied by her son Rodney. But under tighter visitor restrictions due to COVID-19, Maass had to receive care alone.
Sandria Maass goes to her hospital appointments, accompanied by her son Rodney. But under tighter visitor restrictions due to COVID-19, Maass had to receive care alone.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As hospitals in Madison tighten visitor restrictions, some ask whether elderly patients should receive care on their own.

“If somebody wants an advocate with them or a family member to come to their appointment for their security, then it should be allowed,” Rodney Maass said. He is urging hospitals to rethink their visitor policy after a visit to a UW Health clinic on Tuesday.

Maass brought his 89-year-old mother Sandria for a routine ear checkup but was turned away by an employee. He said he was told he could not accompany his mother, who has difficulties walking.

“I always say, two sets of ears hear things better than one set,” Maass said, explaining his concern for leaving his mother alone. “When they refuse you the right to be with the individual in order to make sure that the care that they’re getting is what’s needed and if something comes up, and they say, ‘You need to look into that,’ if they don’t think of it, it may turn into something more serious later.”

His mother said, “I mess up on things, and I know I do. If he [my son] is along, I don’t have to worry about it.”

UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter took joint action last week after a surge in coronavirus cases. The hospital systems reinstated a “no inpatient visitor policy" for adult patients.

According to a release issued earlier this month by the three systems, the exceptions are for “healthcare decision-makers, support persons for those with disabilities and visitors for end-of-life patients.”

Clinics also share a “no-visitor” policy, “except for one support person to accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient.”

Leah Huibregtse at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, shared: “While visitor exceptions are rare, we work collaboratively with patients who have disabilities to provide reasonable access to support persons to ensure the patient’s disability-related needs are being met.”

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien responded to Tuesday’s incident in which Maass was turned away. Declining an interview, Kumlien wrote to NBC15, in part: “We know this is stressful for many patients and visitors, as was the case here, but it is done with their safety in mind. While it is important to limit the number of people in our hospitals and clinics during the pandemic, we do have a process for exemptions to be granted in certain cases.”

UW Health did not clarify if Maass and his mother met the exception guidance.

Sandria said she did not run into any trouble meeting the doctor alone, explaining, “Today was a good day. It was a short appointment.”

She added, however, “I hope that other grandmas and grandpas, great grandmas and great grandpas don’t have to go alone to these appointments because it’s more assuring when you’ve got somebody that loves you.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

National

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump: Hold China accountable for COVID

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
President Trump calls on the UN to hold China responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC to delay vote on who will get COVID vaccine

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There’s general agreement among the CDC panel that frontline health care workers should be the first to get a vaccine when one is approved, but who gets priority after that?

Coronavirus

Fauci: The idea of 200K deaths is 'sobering'

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.