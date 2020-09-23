22-year-old killed in Madison crash last week identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday as 22-year-old Anthony Chung.

According to a news release, Chung was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident reported around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive in Madison.

The office noted the forensic examination of the crash was completed on Friday and they found that Chung died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

There is still additional testing being done at this time. The Madison Police Department and the medical examiner’s office are still investigating this death.

