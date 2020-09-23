Advertisement

Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District announces his wife has COVID-19

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District Mason Becker announced his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and that his family is quarantining.

Becker, who is also the Fort Atkinson City Council President, said he has tested negative for the virus but that his wife and two sons showed symptoms.

According to a news release, he and his family have been doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the virus is still affecting them and other families in the state.

“Because of the complete and total failure of Wisconsin Republicans to take this crisis seriously and work to keep all of us safe, Wisconsin is seeing a record increase in COVID-19 infections,” Becker said. “We wouldn’t be in this situation if we had responsible leadership in Madison and Washington.”

Becker, as city council president, said he knows how hard local elected officials have worked to keep their citizens safe amid the pandemic.

“We’re meeting on a regular basis to address the health and fiscal crises we are facing, but without help from the legislature, our hands are tied,” he said.

Becker is currently serving his third term on the Fort Atkinson City Council and is on his third year of being president.

