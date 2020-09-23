Advertisement

Dry Weather Coming to an End; Cooler & Wet Next Week

Enjoy the Last Few Days of Warmth & Sunshine. Temperatures Nose Dive Next Week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unusual warmth and sunshine made for great start to Fall. Mother nature is catching up and will send a few rounds of rain before a big cool down next week.

WEDNESDAY

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70′s across south-central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Some places could reach 80°F under all the sunshine and steady, yet light, southerly winds. The average high temperature in Madison is 69°F. Today’s highs will be nearly 10°F warmer.

Wednesday afternoon features sunshine & high temperatures in the upper 70's.
Wednesday afternoon features sunshine & high temperatures in the upper 70's.(WMTV NBC15)

THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

An approaching cold front will bring in cloud cover for Thursday morning. Lows will only dip into the upper 50′s. Southerly winds will still hold as Madison remains south of the frontal boundary. Highs will be a few degrees cooler - owing to the extra cloud cover. Given the front’s approach and available moisture, scattered showers will develop late Thursday afternoon/evening and spread across the state. A few embedded thunderstorms cannot be ruled out - especially earlier in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. A few light showers are possible through the early morning hours on Friday.

Scattered showers and a couple isolated thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Thursday afternoon.
Scattered showers and a couple isolated thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Thursday afternoon.(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will once again soar into the upper 70′s - near 80°F under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy as yet another frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

Highs on Thursday may reach well into the 70's before a cold front passes by late in the day.
Highs on Thursday may reach well into the 70's before a cold front passes by late in the day.(WMTV NBC15)

THIS WEEKEND

Another round of scattered showers is possible as a cold front swings by on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures could climb into the upper 70′s before the front swings through late in the day. Winds turn out of the northwest and a cool down begins. Sunday afternoon highs fall back into the lower 70′s. Cloud cover sticks around through the late weekend into early Monday.

A weekend cold front brings scattered shower chances for Wisconsin.
A weekend cold front brings scattered shower chances for Wisconsin.(WMTV NBC15)

NEXT WEEK

A more potent storm system ushers in even cooler air late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers accompany falling temperatures. Highs fall back through the 60′s into the mid-50′s by Wednesday.

A potent weather system will usher in much cooler air next week. Highs will fall through the 60's and into the 50's by Wednesday.
A potent weather system will usher in much cooler air next week. Highs will fall through the 60's and into the 50's by Wednesday.(WMTV NBC15)

