Elderly woman dies in accidental house fire caused by candle

TOWN OF PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 92-year-old woman from the Town of Princeton died in a house fire Saturday, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The Princeton Police Department and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire on the 100 block of West Main Street around 7:09 a.m. The officer who arrived first on the scene reported heavy smoke coming form the back of the residence and flames coming from a basement window.

When the officer learned there was a woman still in the residence, the officer and the responding fire fighter entered the home on their stomachs in zero visibility to locate the woman, the police department says.

According to police the officer “stayed until exhaustion” and passed crucial information along to the Princeton Fire first responding rescue team who found the woman in the residence shortly after. She was identified as Joyce Des Jardins and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was controlled by approximately 8:04 a.m., the police department says. Red Cross was contacted and provided services to the family.

Upon further investigation the start of the fire was determined to be from candle related materials and the home is considered a total loss. The fire is being classified as accidental. The community, the police department says, is mourning Joyce’s death and supporting the family during this hard time.

