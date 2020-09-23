Advertisement

Elderly woman dies in accidental house fire caused by candle

92-year-old Joyce Des Jardins and was pronounced dead at the scene
(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 92-year-old woman from the Town of Princeton died in a house fire Saturday, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The Princeton Police Department and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire on the 100 block of West Main Street around 7:09 a.m. The officer who arrived first on the scene reported heavy smoke coming form the back of the residence and flames coming from a basement window.

When the officer learned there was a woman still in the residence, the officer and the responding fire fighter entered the home on their stomachs in zero visibility to locate the woman, the police department says.

According to police the officer “stayed until exhaustion” and passed crucial information along to the Princeton Fire first responding rescue team who found the woman in the residence shortly after. She was identified as Joyce Des Jardins and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was controlled by approximately 8:04 a.m., the police department says. Red Cross was contacted and provided services to the family.

Upon further investigation the start of the fire was determined to be from candle related materials and the home is considered a total loss. The fire is being classified as accidental. The community, the police department says, is mourning Joyce’s death and supporting the family during this hard time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan Steil asks AG to investigate riots in Kenosha

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Madison hospital restrictions have exceptions to rule

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

GOP leaders denounce new mask mandate

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Gov. Evers extends mask mandate

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Baseball

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District announces his wife has COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District Mason Becker announced his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and that his family is quarantining.

News

Wisconsin’s first-ever invasive carp case linked to illegal fish dealer from Platteville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Charges against the operator of a Grant County-based fish farm make for Wisconsin’s first-ever invasive carp case, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Nfl

Americans divided over whether college football should be returning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Kamisar
Americans are divided over whether college football players should be allowed to play football this fall during the coronavirus pandemic, even as a clear majority believe the athletes are putting themselves at a greater risk for contracting the virus by playing.

News

Monona Police respond after outcry from community

Updated: 3 hours ago

Business

Wisconsin small business owners look at positive future after falling short of national award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Co-owners and CEOs, Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, are two of the nominees for the national Small Businesspersons of the Year award. The pair first landed the statewide honor for their growth and development of their company, Geneva Supply Inc., in Delavan, Wis.