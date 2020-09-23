Advertisement

Fall Color Report from Travel Wisconsin released

See the beauty of the state during fall
(KY3)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is beautiful in the fall as the leaves change to showcase the wonderful reds, greens, yellows and oranges of the leaves.

Travel Wisconsin releases their Fall Color Report to show where leaves are changing throughout the state. Northern counties of the state are reporting a start in color change, while closer to home in south central Wisconsin the leaves are still a few weeks away from changing.

According to Sara Meaney, the Secretary with Travel Wisconsin, tourism in the fall is expected to be similar to the summer. Meaney says she expects people continuing the trend of getting outdoors and exploring the state.

“Outdoor recreation really comes alive in the fall. With all the fall colors, but then there’s a ton of activities whether it’s hiking or biking around the state or agri-tourism -- picking pumpkins or maybe apple picking . Wisconsin’s an amazing place in the fall," Meaney said.

Meaney adds that people should check ahead for the areas they want to visit to make sure it’s open and what the health guidance recommendations are. For more ideas of weekend getaways in the fall click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

