Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Former Badger and future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Joe Thomas is pumped up for Big Ten football this fall. Thomas is on board with the Big Ten’s decision to play, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten initially canceled football this fall, opting instead to play in the spring. But the conference reversed that decision earlier this month. The new season will begin at the end of October.

“I think the sign of great leadership is not just being stubborn but being willing to change your mind in the light of new circumstances and new facts that come out,” said Thomas about the Big Ten’s reversal to play football in October.

Thomas is widely regarded as one of the greatest Badgers to ever play at Camp Randall Stadium. With Bucky taking on Illinois about a month from now, Thomas thinks the Big Ten made the right call to bring football back.

“I think the Big Ten president made the right decision because they saw the testing has improved significantly and they found that, as football players, when they are being tested and being put in a pseudo-bubble, it’s probably a safer environment overall than it is when you’re going to class and in a normal student body population,” he added.

Thomas says he feels for the student-athletes who have been under a cloud of uncertainty for months.

“As a football player, you become a real big creature of habit and you are used to the normal routine and the normal flow of the season and to have the fits and starts and the stops and starts of this pandemic off season and not knowing when you’re going to play... just that not knowing leads to a high level of stress and anxiety for those players,” he said."So for them to have some certainty about ‘hey this is when the start date is and this is when we need to ramp up practice and our work out schedule and we need to focus on being ready to play football at the end of October’ I think that’s really important mentally for those players to wrap their minds around and focus and get ready for a great season,"

