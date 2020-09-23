Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo just won the second straight NBA MVP award this season. He was included in the Pioneers category of the list, along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.

His article was written by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored a record six NBA MVP awards during his basketball career.

Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100. There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I once asked Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) what his name meant, and he told me 'the crown has arrived.' It certainly has," Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(@kaj33) writes #TIME100 https://t.co/VbCqnd5Ewo — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

