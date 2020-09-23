Madison police names new K9 after 5-year-old who dreamed of being a cop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dominic May dreamed of being a police officer, even dressing up like one - right down to the obligatory coffee cup. Tragically, the five-year-old boy never got his chance, dying in a 2018 automobile accident.

Dominic not only loved helping people - the perfect prerequisite for being a cop - he also loved dogs, the Madison Police Dept. recounted. With that combination in mind, the department found a special way to honor him. On Friday, officers will introduce to everyone ‘Dominic,' its brand new K9.

This Dominic, or ‘Domo' to his friends, is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd, who moved to Madison all of the way from the Netherlands, MPD explained. He joined the force several months ago and has been training for his big debut ever since.

The Madison Police Department's new K9, Domo, is named in honor of Dominic May. (Madison Police Dept.)

Domo will be joined by Dominic’s family when he meets the public Friday. Together, they will promote ‘Dominic’s Ripple,’ a new organization committed to “acts for the greater good in the Madison community.” The charity already has made an impact, one of its first goals was to bring Domo to Madison.

After his introduction, Domo will get to work. He’ll have two jobs with the department, finding drugs and helping out in searches.

