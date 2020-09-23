Advertisement

Madison ranked 2nd in biggest rent price decrease for 1-bedroom apartments

Cropped Photo: 401(K) 2012 / CC BY-SA 2.0
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison was ranked second out of the 100 largest metro cities in the country for the biggest decrease in rental price for a one-bedroom apartment on Wednesday.

MagnifyMoney conducted the study and found that the average rental price fell by 11.7% year-over-year in Madison.

Syracuse, New York took the top spot with the biggest one-bedroom apartment rental decrease with a 15.5% decline.

The city with the biggest increase was Cleveland, with a 16% increase in rental prices for this category.

