Motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

TOWN OF MARQUETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old Endeavor man died early Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a deer at an intersection in the Town of Moundville.

According to the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Timmy Hoff was heading west on Glen Ave. when he struck the deer near the 8th Street intersection. The Marquette Co. Coroner pronounced Hoff dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by both the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Konrath noted that this was the third deadly crash this year in Marquette Co. with four people having been killed.

