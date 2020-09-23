Advertisement

Motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MARQUETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old Endeavor man died early Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a deer at an intersection in the Town of Moundville.

According to the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Timmy Hoff was heading west on Glen Ave. when he struck the deer near the 8th Street intersection. The Marquette Co. Coroner pronounced Hoff dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by both the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Konrath noted that this was the third deadly crash this year in Marquette Co. with four people having been killed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Beloit College asks students not to leave campus unless necessary

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A southern Wisconsin college wants its students to take even more precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

State

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in ND store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees.

Coronavirus

UW rolls out plan to get students back in class next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is laying out its plans for returning students to the classroom following a two-week “pause” during which classes moved online-only.

Local

Fall Color Report from Travel Wisconsin released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
See the beauty that is fall in Wisconsin with the help from Travel Wisconsin's fall color report.

Latest News

News

Bryan Steil asks AG to investigate riots in Kenosha

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Madison hospital restrictions have exceptions to rule

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

GOP leaders denounce new mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers extends mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago

Baseball

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a 3-2 victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.

Coronavirus

Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District announces his wife has COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District Mason Becker announced his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and that his family is quarantining.