MPD find 3 shell casings in the street after calls of shots heard

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers reported finding three shell casings in the street Tuesday night.

Officers were responding to multiple reports of shots being heard around 9:55 p.m. in the intersection of Wheeler Road and North Sherman Avenue.

MPD found three .40 caliber shell casings on the 1900 block of Wheeler Road. There are currently no reports of any victims or property damage, as well as no suspect description.

MPD asked that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit their website.

