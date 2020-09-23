Advertisement

National Marquette Poll focuses in on public opinion of Supreme Court, only half of voters find the next justice pick ‘very important’

The poll was conducted just days before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the vacant Supreme Court seat created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the nomination process is being put in the center of political debate ahead of the November election.

A Marquette Law School poll, which surveyed more than 1,500 voters nationwide, shows nearly half of respondents feel the next Supreme Court pick is ‘very important.' The other half either marked the choice ‘somewhat important’ or ‘not at all important.’

The poll was conducted Sept. 8-15, just a few days prior to Justice Ginsberg’s passing. Its director, Charles Franklin, said he expects this will cause a shift in responses moving forward.

“We are going to hear extremely strong views expressed about the importance and the implications of the appointment, and as we see that, I suspect that all sides will start rating the appointment as more important than we saw it," Franklin said.

Prior to Justice Ginsberg’s passing, five of the nine justices had been appointed by Republican presidents. Franklin said the perception of the majority varies by party, and much of the public views the court as moderate or right-leaning.

“Mostly the public sees a center or center-right court, not the extreme court that the rhetoric might lead you to expect given what we hear during confirmation battles," he said.

Franklin also said many people do not know much about the Supreme Court. About a quarter of voters do not recognize or have an opinion about any of the nine justices. Prior to her death, Justice Ginsberg was the most widely recognized, with 63 percent saying they knew enough to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion about her.

Franklin said the process of selecting a new justice is one to watch, as it could further tilt the balance into a conservative direction.

“At this point, five of the justices were reported by Republican presidents and now with Justice Ginsberg’s death, three by democratic presidents. So, to add another appointment by President Trump will create a six to three majority of Republican-appointed justices," he said.

Wednesday’s poll release was the first of three to be released this week. For updates and to read the full poll results, click here.

