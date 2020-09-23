Advertisement

Names released of people killed in Milton crash

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified two people who died following a traffic incident on Sunday in Milton.

Officials identified the two victims as Stephen Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille Vanderploeg, 90, on Wedesday.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. at East County Road N near Vogel Road on Sunday. The office pronounced both individuals dead at the scene of the incident and forensic examinations were done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

While both people have the same last name, the office did not confirm if they were related.

The preliminary results of the examination are that both Lucille and Stephen died as a result of their injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are both still investigating these deaths.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coronavirus

All counties in WI reported at high or very high COVID-19 activity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were reported to be at high or very high levels of activity level for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

State

Wisconsin Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has appealed a federal court ruling that allows for absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in the battleground state.

Local

22-year-old killed in Madison crash last week identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Madison.

Latest News

Local

Madison police names new K9 after 5-year-old who dreamed of being a cop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Friday, officers will introduce to everyone ‘Dominic,' its brand new K9.

Environment

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

News

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back

Coronavirus

Beloit College asks students not to leave campus unless necessary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A southern Wisconsin college wants its students to take even more precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Local

Motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The 59-year-old Endeavor man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in ND store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees.