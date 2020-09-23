Names released of people killed in Milton crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified two people who died following a traffic incident on Sunday in Milton.

Officials identified the two victims as Stephen Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille Vanderploeg, 90, on Wedesday.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. at East County Road N near Vogel Road on Sunday. The office pronounced both individuals dead at the scene of the incident and forensic examinations were done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

While both people have the same last name, the office did not confirm if they were related.

The preliminary results of the examination are that both Lucille and Stephen died as a result of their injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are both still investigating these deaths.

