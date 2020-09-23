Advertisement

Saving the music: Bipartisan bill aims to aid struggling independent venues

More than 2,000 independent music venues band together to ask Congress for federal assistance
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Music fans across the country are missing live shows as thousands of venues remain closed.

“We have no revenue, we have enormous overhead, and no view into when we’re going to get to reopen," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the director of communications for I.M.P., which owns several music venues in the D.C.- Baltimore region.

Since April, Fix Schaefer has also been part of the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA. It’s a new organization representing more than 2,000 concert hall owners and promoters fighting for federal assistance to stay open.

“Venues are going under right now, because Congress has not acted,” Fix Schaefer said.

According to a survey of NIVA’s members in March, 90% of them said their venues would be forced to close if the pandemic lasted more than six months without federal funding.

Now, that fear is becoming a reality.

Most independent venues did not qualify for earlier coronavirus relief from the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program did not allow venues to use money towards expenses like rent. Some have tried outdoor or livestreamed performances to bring in cash, but they say it’s not enough to pay the bills. Most venues have remained closed until they can host crowds again.

“Music in America is such an important part of our culture," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said. "And it’s also a huge economic driver.”

Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. The bill would provide $10 billion in funding for venues to cover expenses like rent, utilities, and other operating costs. In Cornyn’s home state, that means aid for venues in Austin, a city known for live music. For Klobuchar’s state of Minnesota, the bill could help venues such as First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed.

“We all recognize the nature of the emergency and the need to respond in a big and bold way," Cornyn said.

The senators are trying to make sure the legislation is included in the next broad coronavirus relief package. But with negotiations stalled in Congress, and so many different industries seeking help, it’s unclear if and when the music will play again.

Both senators emphasize that this bill would help small to mid-size music venues. Visit the NIVA website to find a list of impacted locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
State Republican leaders have described Gov. Evers' extension of the mask mandate Tuesday as “ineffective,” “mind-boggling” and “illegal."

Politics

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions.

News

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Biden digs into Trump's coronavirus response during Wisconsin visit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Latest News

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to get out the vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Libraries are using the Dream Bus, a mobile library, as a voter registration and ballot drop-off site.

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

VOD Recordings

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

Politics

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman resigns after Gov. Evers request

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Workforce Development Secretay Caleb Frostman has resigned effective immediately Friday after Gov. Tony Evers had asked him to.