Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are investigating after an attempted home invasion in an Illinois neighborhood ended with gunfire that left the two suspects dead in the front yard.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police say someone inside of a Waukegan, Illinois, home called 911 after spotting two men, armed with a gun, trying to break in. That’s when there was an exchange of gunfire in the front yard that left the suspects dead.

“I can’t remember the last time where we had two people try to break into a home, if that’s what this ends up to be, where they’re shot and found in the front yard. This is a very isolated and specific incident, and I don’t recall every having anything like this,” Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said.

Sources say the two suspects parked their car just down the street then walked up to the house dressed in neon work vests. The aunt of one of the home’s residents says the suspects thought no one was home, but her niece and her roommate were.

“They were knocking the door down with their feet. She [the niece] just opened it a little bit to see who it was, and they forced themselves in,” she said.

Huddled inside her home, her niece screamed for help. The aunt says the roommate got a gun and exchanged fire with one of the suspects.

“I was sitting up in the living room, watching TV, and then, I heard them... I looked outside. You heard the three pops and then two pops,” neighbor John Schneider said.

Police say the alleged intruders were both shot dead in the front yard. Family members say everyone who was inside the home is shaken up but otherwise OK.

“If she would have been by herself, it would have been a totally different story,” the victim’s aunt said.

Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or their motive for targeting that Waukegan home.

“This is going to be a full-court press from our police department working on this investigation, so we can get some answers,” Florip said.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

