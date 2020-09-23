Advertisement

Three teens, man arrested for alleged stolen wallet at East Towne Mall, resisting arrest

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teenagers and an adult man were arrested Tuesday after allegedly running away from a Sun Prairie Police officer who had connected them to a stolen wallet incident.

The Sun Prairie Police Department received a call around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday that a wallet was stolen at the Kwik Trip at 1252 W. Main Street.

An officer assigned to the call had a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a silver Lexus reported stolen out of Middleton. A different SPPD officer found the car in the parking lot outside East Towne Mall after receiving the description.

The SPPD officer who found the car pulled behind it, seeing that the driver was inside the car. SPPD continued saying the driver backed into the squad car, which resulted in minor damage, and then fled the scene.

SPPD noted the officer did not pursue the suspect’s vehicle and decided to stay in the parking lot. The officer then saw three people who matched the description of the suspects from the KWik Trip incident exiting the mall shortly after and the officer tried to make contact with them.

All three suspects ran away, but the Madison Police Department was able to track them down and arrest them shortly later near the mall. MPD added that they recovered a gun from one of the suspects.

SPPD continued saying the driver of the suspect vehicle was seen an hour later speeding in the parking lot of the mall, nearly hitting a pedestrian then crashed into a tree near the intersection of Thierer Road and East Towne Boulevard. The driver then reportedly ran away, but was arrested shortly by MPD and SPPD officers.

Damion Trujillo-Kolman, 17, was charged for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of reckless driving, hit and run property damage and bail jumping. Isiah Ali, 19, and Codey Williamson, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old were all charged with resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD find 3 shell casings in the street after calls of shots heard

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police Department officers reported finding three shell casings in the street Tuesday night.

Local

Two Madison residents charged for alleged attempted arson during August civil unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people have been charged with attempting to damage and destroy two commercial buildings by setting them on fire during the civil unrest on Aug. 25 in Madison.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coronavirus

All counties in WI reported at high or very high COVID-19 activity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were reported to be at high or very high levels of activity level for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Latest News

Local

Names released of people killed in Milton crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified two people who died following a traffic incident on Sunday in Milton.

State

Wisconsin Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has appealed a federal court ruling that allows for absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in the battleground state.

Local

22-year-old killed in Madison crash last week identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Madison.

Local

Madison police names new K9 after 5-year-old who dreamed of being a cop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Friday, officers will introduce to everyone ‘Dominic,' its brand new K9.

Environment

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

News

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back