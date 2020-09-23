Three teens, man arrested for alleged stolen wallet at East Towne Mall, resisting arrest

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teenagers and an adult man were arrested Tuesday after allegedly running away from a Sun Prairie Police officer who had connected them to a stolen wallet incident.

The Sun Prairie Police Department received a call around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday that a wallet was stolen at the Kwik Trip at 1252 W. Main Street.

An officer assigned to the call had a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a silver Lexus reported stolen out of Middleton. A different SPPD officer found the car in the parking lot outside East Towne Mall after receiving the description.

The SPPD officer who found the car pulled behind it, seeing that the driver was inside the car. SPPD continued saying the driver backed into the squad car, which resulted in minor damage, and then fled the scene.

SPPD noted the officer did not pursue the suspect’s vehicle and decided to stay in the parking lot. The officer then saw three people who matched the description of the suspects from the KWik Trip incident exiting the mall shortly after and the officer tried to make contact with them.

All three suspects ran away, but the Madison Police Department was able to track them down and arrest them shortly later near the mall. MPD added that they recovered a gun from one of the suspects.

SPPD continued saying the driver of the suspect vehicle was seen an hour later speeding in the parking lot of the mall, nearly hitting a pedestrian then crashed into a tree near the intersection of Thierer Road and East Towne Boulevard. The driver then reportedly ran away, but was arrested shortly by MPD and SPPD officers.

Damion Trujillo-Kolman, 17, was charged for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of reckless driving, hit and run property damage and bail jumping. Isiah Ali, 19, and Codey Williamson, 17, and an unnamed 15-year-old were all charged with resisting arrest.

