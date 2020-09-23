Advertisement

Two Madison residents charged for alleged attempted arson during August civil unrest

Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.
Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.(UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been charged with attempting to damage and destroy two commercial buildings by setting them on fire during the civil unrest on Aug. 25 in Madison.

U.S. States Attorney Scott C. Blader reported that Anessa Fierro, 27, and Willie Johnson, 45, were charged in two-count complaints filed in the U.S. District Court this week. Both people are from Madison.

According to the complaints, Fierro and Johnson allegedly broke glass windows and doors of two commercial buildings, poured liquid from a gasoline container inside the buildings and then attempted to ignite the fluid.

Fierro and Johnson then allegedly started a fire successfully at one building and continued to attempt to ignite the liquid in the second building, but then Madison police officers arrived.

The second building was reportedly filled with residential apartments, some of which were occupied at the time.

The complaint continued saying the two suspects were identified through video surveillance as part of the investigation.

ATF agents and MPD officers arrested both Fierro and Johnson Wednesday, but their initial appearance in front of the district court has not been scheduled yet.

“Arson is not protest, it is a crime that places the entire community at extreme risk,” said U.S. Attorney Blader. “Those who attempt to terrorize the community through such violent crimes will be vigorously prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice.”

The complaint noted that if Fierro and Johnson are convicted, they will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Madison Police Department investigations are the reason for the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma will be handling the prosecution.

