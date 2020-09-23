Advertisement

UW rolls out plan to get students back in class next week

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is laying out its plans for returning students to the classroom following a two-week “pause” during which classes moved online-only. The effective lock down, which included isolating or quarantining some students as well, will start to be rolled back this coming Monday.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank explained that the university did not want to see in-person classes put on hold so quickly after the semester began, but went on to say that doing so also emphasized how important it is to follow the university’s health guidelines.

Over the past two weeks, the university’s total number of new cases has declined, as has the percentage of total tests that were coming back positive, the statement noted. The recent surge of COVID-19 cases among students had led county officials to urge UW to switch to only virtual classes for the rest of the semester and ignited a war of words between Blank and Co. Executive Joe Parisi.

On September 26, campus activity will get underway, but UW will continue with extra precautions to track and contain infections, according to Wednesday’s statement. It also plans to reduce the number of in-person classes on its schedule, with some continuing virtually.

Witte Hall is one of the residence halls on the UW-Madison campus with a quarantine in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Resident hall changes

On its list is reducing the number of students in its residence halls. In some cases, the university will “encourag(e) voluntary departures.” It also plans to move some students into single rooms.

No guests will be allowed in the resident halls.

Finally, caps will be placed on the number of people who will be allowed in dorm rooms and common area of the residence hall.

More changes

Beyond placing increased restrictions on students in their dorms, UW also plans to crack down on the activities in general, with Blank threatening emergency suspensions in some cases.

Additionally, she reiterated her call for the county to crack down on its students when they’re off-campus. Blank recently responded to Parisi’s comments on UW’s ballooning coronavirus infections by stating the city and county needs to do a better job keeping its students from gathering at bars or other gathering spots.

As well as the restrictions on students, UW’s health officials have expanded their testing capacity and reduced turnaround time.

The return to classes

UW’s plan to move students back to the classroom will start with those courses that require specialized equipment or facilities. They are the ones that will start on Monday.

For other classes, faculty and their departments are working on how to get the students back in class in ways in the most effective way for their education. The departments are expected to have those plans in place by the end of next week and promises students they will be contacted no later than October 2.

The full COVID-19 return to class program is available here: https://www.wisc.edu/covid-response/

