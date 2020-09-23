Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

WI absentee ballot request form
WI absentee ballot request form(Caroline Peterson/WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has appealed a federal court ruling that allows for absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in the battleground state.

The appeal filed Wednesday was expected after Monday’s highly anticipated court ruling in favor of Democrats and their allies.

The judge even put his ruling on hold for seven days in anticipation of a quick appeal. Wisconsin law requires absentee ballots to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

But Democrats argued that given challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with the anticipated large number of absentee ballots, the deadline ought to be extended.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coronavirus

All counties in WI reported at high or very high COVID-19 activity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were reported to be at high or very high levels of activity level for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Local

Names released of people killed in Milton crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified two people who died following a traffic incident on Sunday in Milton.

Local

22-year-old killed in Madison crash last week identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Madison.

Latest News

Local

Madison police names new K9 after 5-year-old who dreamed of being a cop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Friday, officers will introduce to everyone ‘Dominic,' its brand new K9.

Environment

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

News

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back

Coronavirus

Beloit College asks students not to leave campus unless necessary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A southern Wisconsin college wants its students to take even more precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Local

Motorcycle rider dies after striking deer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The 59-year-old Endeavor man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in ND store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A jury last year awarded nearly $40,000 to Darlene Johnson, plus about $145,000 in attorney’s fees.