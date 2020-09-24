18-year-old arrested in deadly Mineral Point Rd. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man faces a possible homicide charge stemming from last week’s deadly crash at a west Madison intersection.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Maurice Chandler was booked into the Dane Co. jail Thursday for first degree reckless homicide, for knowingly operating a motor vehicle while his license is revoked as well as counts of first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and two bail jumping counts.

The allegations are connected to the two-vehicle wreck on Thursday, September 17, at the intersection of Mineral Point Rd. and Grand Canyon Dr. One person died in the crash; he has since been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Chung. MPD’s incident report indicates there were three other victims, only listing them as a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old man.

Investigators have released few details about the crash, which happened around 7 p.m. that evening. One of the vehicles was seen flipped onto its side near a gas station that sat at the corner of the intersection.

In this latest update, the police department is asking anyone who may have helped the crash victims or witnessed it to call its Traffic Investigation Unit at 608-266-4692. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can dial 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com.

