Alliant Energy embraces electric vehicles in a big way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-based electric company is embracing electric vehicles in a major way.

On Thursday, Alliant Energy announced plans to overhaul its entire active light-duty fleet over the next decade and, by 2030, they will all be electric.

The utility’s Vice President of Business Planning JP Brummond explained the effort will reduce the company’s cost of ownership, in addition to reducing emissions. He also maintained that the money they save will mean better rates for customers.

With ten years to accomplish this goal, the company says its plan is to cycle out its current light-duty vehicles as they reach their end-of-life status with newer electrified ones, either fully electric or plug-in hybrids. The affected vehicles include half-ton pickups, sedans, SUVs, passenger vans and forklifts.

The new initiative is part of Alliant’s Clean Energy Vision. The utility, which also distributes natural gas, intends to wipe coal from its generation fleet by 2040 and hopes to be net-zero in carbon dioxide emissions by mid-century.

