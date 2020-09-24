American Players Theatre gets creative to hold performances for the public

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Players Theatre will make a return this Friday, debuting a new artform, after canceling its entire season earlier this year.

The theater will be blending the sounds of nature with poems and prose through a self-guided audio tour. The first tour opens Friday at 3:00 p.m. and is limited to groups of eight for a 15-minute session.

Each patron will be given an MP3 player loaded with a soundscape that includes poetry and short prose read by the APT core company. This audio will be used as they receive a tour of the walking paths.

Actor Melisa Pereyra is using her voice to guide patrons through the forest. “Everything was new,” she said, “and it was about saying ‘yes’ and evolving with the needs of the moment.”

Pereyra continued, “We tried to approach it from the perspective of abundance. What was in front of us is exactly what’s supposed to be in front of us right now.”

Though the main hilltop theatre will not host a performance, patrons can seat and listen to the finale. It has stayed closed since the season cancellation in May.

As NBC15 reported in May, the company lost its entire revenue for the summer season without its outdoor performances. Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said the theater has stayed afloat with the help of ticket holders and their donations.

“There’s no replacing a live performance with 1,000 people up the hill. We know that,” DeVita said. “But there is something amazing about being able to come on the property.”

The company hopes to bring live performances back next summer. But for now, the audio tour will begin Friday and will last for four weeks.

