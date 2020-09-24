Advertisement

American Players Theatre gets creative to hold performances for the public

The American Players Theatre returns this Friday with an audio tour.
The American Players Theatre returns this Friday with an audio tour.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Players Theatre will make a return this Friday, debuting a new artform, after canceling its entire season earlier this year.

The theater will be blending the sounds of nature with poems and prose through a self-guided audio tour. The first tour opens Friday at 3:00 p.m. and is limited to groups of eight for a 15-minute session.

Each patron will be given an MP3 player loaded with a soundscape that includes poetry and short prose read by the APT core company. This audio will be used as they receive a tour of the walking paths.

Actor Melisa Pereyra is using her voice to guide patrons through the forest. “Everything was new,” she said, “and it was about saying ‘yes’ and evolving with the needs of the moment.”

Pereyra continued, “We tried to approach it from the perspective of abundance. What was in front of us is exactly what’s supposed to be in front of us right now.”

Though the main hilltop theatre will not host a performance, patrons can seat and listen to the finale. It has stayed closed since the season cancellation in May.

As NBC15 reported in May, the company lost its entire revenue for the summer season without its outdoor performances. Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said the theater has stayed afloat with the help of ticket holders and their donations.

“There’s no replacing a live performance with 1,000 people up the hill. We know that,” DeVita said. “But there is something amazing about being able to come on the property.”

The company hopes to bring live performances back next summer. But for now, the audio tour will begin Friday and will last for four weeks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD respond to shots fired call, find no evidence

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police officers responded to the call of multiple shots fired, but did not find any evidence when they arrived.

Local

Pompeo shatters diplomatic norms with political appearances

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ignoring criticism and forging ahead with events that have overtly political overtones ahead of the presidential election.

Local

Vigil held in Madison dedicated to honor the life of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

News

Local chef closes restaurant, opens nonprofit

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

American Players Theatre holds audio tour

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Protests begin in Madison amid Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Local

DNR encourages hunters to volunteer to help grow CWD testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dept. of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate as volunteers to help grow programs that provide Chronic Wasting Disease testing for more hunters in the state.

Local

State Street Brats converts to study spot for cooped-up college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Popular bar and restaurant State Street Brats is taking a unique approach to surviving pandemic uncertainty.

State

Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.