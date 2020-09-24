Advertisement

Bumpy Weekend Weather

Friday brings one last day of warmth & sunshine before temperatures take a nose-dive next week.
A few showers will move through the Madison metro as an upper-level disturbance passes through the Badger state.
A few showers will move through the Madison metro as an upper-level disturbance passes through the Badger state.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday afternoon showers mark the beginning of an unsettled period of weather in south central Wisconsin. While Friday features one last shot of sunshine & warmth, temperatures take a nose-dive next week.

An upper-level disturbance moves through Wisconsin this afternoon. Scattered showers have entered into the state from the northwest. These showers were stronger over Minnesota, but are dealing with a layer of drier air over the Badger state as well as a lack of instability. Lighter showers are likely for the Madison metro as this disturbance passes by. Steadier rain is likely farther NW. Rain comes to an end later tonight as the disturbance moves out of the state.

Winds surge out of the southwest again on Friday. Ample sunshine will throw highs back into the upper 70′s - near 80°F. Friday will be the driest and nicest day out of the next seven.

Another passing disturbance brings more cloud cover and a brief chance for a couple showers on Saturday before a more potent storm system arrives next week. A cold front will bring the opportunity for showers on Sunday. Additional showers are likely Monday & Tuesday as a developing low over the Ohio River Valley moves into the Great Lakes. Much cooler air rushes in on the backside of this system - leaving high temperatures in the 50′s by Wednesday/Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - BIG weather pattern shift coming

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT

Forecast

Dry Weather Coming to an End; Cooler & Wet Next Week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Unsettled weather moves into Wisconsin this weekend. Much cooler weather is expected next week.

Forecast

James' Morning Forecast - Warm start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT

Forecast

Not very fall-like for the first day of fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
The first several days of fall won’t feel very fall-like

Latest News

Forecast

Mild Week Ahead

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain chances return heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Mild end to summer

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT

Forecast

Warming up for the end of summer and the start of fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
The workweek looks warm and dry.

Forecast

Warm Start to Autumn

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Warmer weather moves in for the First Week of Fall

Forecast

Brendan's Sunday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT

Forecast

Warmer weather returns for the last couple days of summer

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT