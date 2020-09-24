Bumpy Weekend Weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday afternoon showers mark the beginning of an unsettled period of weather in south central Wisconsin. While Friday features one last shot of sunshine & warmth, temperatures take a nose-dive next week.

An upper-level disturbance moves through Wisconsin this afternoon. Scattered showers have entered into the state from the northwest. These showers were stronger over Minnesota, but are dealing with a layer of drier air over the Badger state as well as a lack of instability. Lighter showers are likely for the Madison metro as this disturbance passes by. Steadier rain is likely farther NW. Rain comes to an end later tonight as the disturbance moves out of the state.

Winds surge out of the southwest again on Friday. Ample sunshine will throw highs back into the upper 70′s - near 80°F. Friday will be the driest and nicest day out of the next seven.

Another passing disturbance brings more cloud cover and a brief chance for a couple showers on Saturday before a more potent storm system arrives next week. A cold front will bring the opportunity for showers on Sunday. Additional showers are likely Monday & Tuesday as a developing low over the Ohio River Valley moves into the Great Lakes. Much cooler air rushes in on the backside of this system - leaving high temperatures in the 50′s by Wednesday/Thursday.

