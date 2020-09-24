Advertisement

Dane Co. announces $300,000 for mental health triage and restoration center

The investment is part of Dane County’s 2021 budget for mental health services.
Dane County logo
Dane County logo(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a major initiative to divert those with behavioral health challenges from the criminal justice system. Building on the significant investments in mental health and addiction recovery services in the 2020 budget, the 2021 budget will include $300,000 to plan a mental health triage and restoration center.

A triage and restoration center provides services to address mental health challenges. In a center like this, individuals can access services by walking in, a referral from a community partner, or be brought by law enforcement.

“We are now at the hard part of moving into some of the more concrete diversion programs and overhauling systems so that as a whole we are in a more just county,” said Analise Eicher, who serves as the Dane County Board Chair of the Criminal Justice Council.

County officials say local law enforcement have been looking for another option besides taking someone dealing with a mental health crisis to either a jail or an emergency room.

“The goal is to see the reduction of folks who don’t need to be in jail,” said Eicher. “They know that they are coming into contact with people who don’t need to be in either of those places.”

The project is in the early planning stages. County officials are looking to flesh out a location and what exact services the center will provide.

The County Executive’s full 2021 budget will be introduced on October 1st.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers launch trivia, gaming app for fans to win prizes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers launched a free app on Thursday and fans can win prizes by showing off their knowledge about their favorite team.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin averaging nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The state of Wisconsin average number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases per day neared the 2,000 mark Thursday as positive tests surged again.

Coronavirus

Darlington school switching to virtual learning for two weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the Darlington Elementary/Middle School building, district officials have decided to pull the plug temporarily on classroom learning.

Local

Beloit man honored as Carnegie Hero for saving family in 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Beloit man earned international recognition for his heroism in saving a mother and her two children from a burning apartment last year.

Latest News

News

Man going around to Dane County restaurants surprising servers with massive tips

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
So far, Eric Salzwedel has dished out about $2,500 to local servers

State

Father charged after police say toddler shoots himself

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A criminal complaint signed Wednesday says the child is hospitalized in critical condition and it’s not yet known whether he will survive.

Coronavirus

Janesville schools’ new COVID-19 dashboard shows 22 active cases, 280+ in quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The School District of Janesville is going further to explain its procedures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and reacting to new confirmed cases.

Local

Minnesota man killed in I-39/90 crash early Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 26-year-old man died Thursday morning after being thrown from his car as it rolled down an embankment off I-39/90, east of Madison, early Thursday morning.

Local

Driver thrown from truck during Monroe Co. rollover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The driver was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital.

News

Ramp from I-94 to I-39/90 reopened after a semi rollover

Updated: 9 hours ago
Troopers shared two semi trucks crashed on the ramp around 3 a.m. Thursday, causing one of them to topple over.