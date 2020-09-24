Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one.

The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

As for the Blackhawks, they look to return to the division four semifinals, which is two divisions higher than Darlington.

“Darlington always has high expectations.” third year head coach, Travis Winkers said of his community’s expectations for Redbirds football.

“We’ve been to level 2 the last two years and a lot of people in Darlington are kind like ‘what the heck?!’ you know what I mean? They expect more which is fine. I love that.”

Just being presented with the opportunity to play is enough for senior offensive lineman, James Hartwig, “Really don’t want to take anything for granted right now. You never know when you’re not going to be able to play football especially this year. I’m just really excited to play.”

Fellow senior, Carter Lancaster felt dedication by him and his teammates got them through an offseason full of doubt, to now playing football on Friday.

“Perseverance would be a big thing for me. We never knew if we’re going to have a season, what the conditions are going to be. Being out here and just being able to play football it’s great, it’s a great feeling.”

For Winkers, he’s excited that the answer he gave his team was that they would have a chance at playing their senior season, “I’m a coach that if I don’t have the answer I want to find the answer for you. I tell them that flat out. I don’t know it but I’ll find it for ya. But I didn’t have the answer for them. We think we’re going to get it but now that we’re actually you know going to play on Friday. The anticipation is going to be awesome.”

