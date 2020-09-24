Advertisement

Darlington school switching to virtual learning for two weeks

Schools and coronavirus
(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - With two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the Darlington Elementary/Middle School building, district officials have decided to pull the plug temporarily on classroom learning.

On Monday, the school will switch to virtual classes only for the next two weeks, the district announced. Teachers will be given Friday to prepare for the changeover before online instruction begins on Monday.

District officials currently expect the students to be back at their desks starting Monday, October 12.

The move comes following the recommendation of the county health department, they explained.

Additionally, all PK-8 extra-curricular activities and practices have been scratched and are on hold until the students return. 4K classes at its partner locations are closed during that time as well.

The district did not say if the new cases affected students or staff members.

We had two more positive cases today in the Darlington Elementary/Middle School (DEMS) building. The county health...

Posted by Darlington Community School District on Thursday, September 24, 2020

