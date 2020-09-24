Advertisement

Delta Dental Foundation to fund installation of water filling stations in 27 schools across the state

(Source WILX)(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation is granting $100,000 to 27 schools across the state Thursday in order to install touchless water bottle filling stations.

A spokesperson for the foundation said these stations come at a time that it is key for students to drink from their own water bottles instead of a traditional drinking fountain to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.

Some schools that were selected for the grant are Whitehorse Middle School in Madison, Lincoln Elementary in Whitewater and Spring Hill Elementary in Wisconsin Dells.

Factors such as schools having fluoridated water, a high percentage of students with free-and-reduced meals and plans to encourage students to drink more water were all a deciding element of what schools would get the filling station.

The award is part of the Cool Water Program, which traditionally covered the cost of a filling station at 20 schools, provided toothbrushes and dishwasher-safe water bottles for all students and staff. After the state Dept. of Public Instruction recommended schools discontinue the use of shared drinking fountains this year, the foundation decided to skip the water bottles and toothbrushes and fund more filling stations.

Each school will still receive a small supply of water bottles in need, but the spokesperson said parents should still consider sending their student with their own water bottle.

