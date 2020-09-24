DNR encourages hunters to volunteer to help grow CWD testing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate as volunteers to help grow programs that provide Chronic Wasting Disease testing for more hunters in the state.

The Adopt-a-Kiosk and Adopt-a-Dumpster programs help to provide CWD testing and proper carcass disposal options, according to a news release.

The DNR noted that proper carcass waste disposal is a major factor in containing the spread of CWD.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease of elk moose, reindeer and deeer that can lead to extreme weight loss, abnormal behavior or loss of bodily function.

The disease is always fatal, the DNR warned, and the first case in the state was found in 2002 through testing of a harvested deer.

