Advertisement

Downtown Middleton businesses stay resilient during the pandemic

Support Our Small Businesses
Support Our Small Businesses(WMTV)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses are the backbone of towns in Wisconsin. During the pandemic many have suffered and some will be forced to close their doors.

Downtown Middleton is scattered with small businesses, restaurants and boutiques. These business owners have faced similar hardships as others across the country. The Middleton Chamber of Commerce started a survey on their website to ask businesses if they would be interested in a new loan program that would give low-to-no interest loans with generous payback options to the city. This is one way the City is trying to help businesses stay afloat as well as taking part in all of the federal and state aid provided.

Mary Miller owns Middleton Travel, a local travel agency in Middleton, and right now she is working for free. The travel industry was hit hard when the pandemic started. Miller says it was as if everything came to a screeching halt.

“It went from a fantastic 2019, we were all experiencing great business in the beginning of 2020, and then boom it just came to a stop. So it went from a very robust industry to just hitting the wall," Miller said.

Miller has owned Middleton Travel for 37 years and doesn’t plan on it going under during the pandemic. She wants people to be encouraged to travel because you can do it safely.

“I am an optimist and I hope and hold on to the future and that’s what people really need to think about. Don’t just say nope, forget I’m never going again, you know wanna go again," Miller said.

Miller said they have pulled back on every frivolous spending, taking away even the water cooler in the office. The agency does not get paid until two or three months after someone travels. People are booking trips but some not until 2021 or 2022 which means a paycheck wouldn’t come until after those trips happen.

“How long can you sustain a company with that, that’s the tough part and nobody saw this coming. In any industry but particularly ours," Miller said.

NBC15 is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce of South Central Wisconsin to create a fund to help all small businesses throughout south central Wisconsin. If you would like to donate to the fund click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ramp from I-94 to I-39/90 reopened after a semi rollover

Updated: 1 hours ago
Troopers shared two semi trucks crashed on the ramp around 3 a.m. Thursday, causing one of them to topple over.

Local

MPD respond to shots fired call, find no evidence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police officers responded to the call of multiple shots fired, but did not find any evidence when they arrived.

Local

Pompeo shatters diplomatic norms with political appearances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ignoring criticism and forging ahead with events that have overtly political overtones ahead of the presidential election.

Local

Peaceful night in Madison after vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

Latest News

News

Local chef closes restaurant, opens nonprofit

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

American Players Theatre holds audio tour

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Protests begin in Madison amid Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

American Players Theatre gets creative to hold performances for the public

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
The American Players Theatre will make a return starting this Friday after canceling its entire season earlier this year.

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Local

DNR encourages hunters to volunteer to help grow CWD testing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dept. of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate as volunteers to help grow programs that provide Chronic Wasting Disease testing for more hunters in the state.