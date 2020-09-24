Downtown Middleton businesses stay resilient during the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses are the backbone of towns in Wisconsin. During the pandemic many have suffered and some will be forced to close their doors.

Downtown Middleton is scattered with small businesses, restaurants and boutiques. These business owners have faced similar hardships as others across the country. The Middleton Chamber of Commerce started a survey on their website to ask businesses if they would be interested in a new loan program that would give low-to-no interest loans with generous payback options to the city. This is one way the City is trying to help businesses stay afloat as well as taking part in all of the federal and state aid provided.

Mary Miller owns Middleton Travel, a local travel agency in Middleton, and right now she is working for free. The travel industry was hit hard when the pandemic started. Miller says it was as if everything came to a screeching halt.

“It went from a fantastic 2019, we were all experiencing great business in the beginning of 2020, and then boom it just came to a stop. So it went from a very robust industry to just hitting the wall," Miller said.

Miller has owned Middleton Travel for 37 years and doesn’t plan on it going under during the pandemic. She wants people to be encouraged to travel because you can do it safely.

“I am an optimist and I hope and hold on to the future and that’s what people really need to think about. Don’t just say nope, forget I’m never going again, you know wanna go again," Miller said.

Miller said they have pulled back on every frivolous spending, taking away even the water cooler in the office. The agency does not get paid until two or three months after someone travels. People are booking trips but some not until 2021 or 2022 which means a paycheck wouldn’t come until after those trips happen.

“How long can you sustain a company with that, that’s the tough part and nobody saw this coming. In any industry but particularly ours," Miller said.

