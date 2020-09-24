Driver thrown from truck during Monroe Co. rollover

TOWNSHIP OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday when he was thrown from his pickup truck during a rollover on a Monroe Co. highway, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Weiker was heading west on State Highway 33 around 10:30 p.m. when his 2003 Ford F150 went onto the gravel shoulder, just past Co. Highway PC, in the Township of Portland. Investigators stated that Weiker overcorrected, sending the truck back across the highway and off the road.

The full-size Ford apparently rolled one and three-quarters times, throwing Weiker out of the truck, before ending up on its passenger side, the report continued.

Weiker was flown from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. The highway was closed for nearly an hour while crews investigated.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, however the Sheriff’s Office noted that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

