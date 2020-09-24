Advertisement

Eight Wisconsin schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by Dept. of Education

(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight schools in Wisconsin were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Thursday based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

Lake Delton Elementary School in the Wisconsin Dells School District was one of the schools recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

DeVos congratulated this year’s winners of the award. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives,” DeVos said.

The department recognizes all schools on one of two performance categories. The first is Exemplary High Performing Students, which means the school is among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normalized tests.

The second category is Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, which means the school is among the state’s highest performing schools in closing gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. A maximum of 420 schools can be nominated each year for this category.

A virtual ceremony to recognize the awards will be held November 12 and 13 to celebrate the 316 public and 50 non-public schools nationwide who were awarded. Schools will receive plaques and flags in the mail.

This will be the 38th year of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and almost 10,000 awards have been given to over 9,000 schools. Some schools have even won multiple awards, but they are not eligible to be nominated until five years after the win.

