Father charged after police say toddler shoots himself

It’s not known if the toddler will survive
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges after police say his 2-year-old son shot himself in the head with a loaded gun he found in his father’s SUV.

A criminal complaint signed Wednesday says the child is hospitalized in critical condition and it’s not yet known whether he will survive.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tommy Smith III is charged with neglecting a child resulting in great bodily harm. According to the complaint, Smith and his son were waiting in the SUV to pickup Smith’s girlfriend last Saturday in Milwaukee, when a gun went off, striking the boy.

Smith and his girlfriend took the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

