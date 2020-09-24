Advertisement

Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson canceled a hearing he had scheduled Thursday morning in the case, less than six weeks before the election in the hotly contested battleground state.

Peterson said he didn’t want to cause “chaos and confusion” by ruling in the case so close to the election, noting that absentee voting is already underway.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: moments ago
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Local

DNR encourages hunters to volunteer to help grow CWD testing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dept. of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate as volunteers to help grow programs that provide Chronic Wasting Disease testing for more hunters in the state.

Baseball

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

National

Group working to strip Michigan governor’s emergency powers says it ‘vastly’ exceeded petition goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Unlock Michigan says it plans to turn in more than 500,000 signatures to the Michigan Bureau of Elections soon.

Latest News

National

Louisville police say officer has been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police say officer has been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

News

Joe Thomas pumped for Badger Football

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

National Marquette Poll focuses in on public opinion of Supreme Court, only half of voters find the next justice pick ‘very important’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The poll was conducted Sept. 8-15, just a few days prior to Justice Ginsberg’s passing. Its director, Charles Franklin, said he expects this will cause a shift in responses moving forward.

News

Class During COVID: Necessary hands-on learning

Updated: 3 hours ago

Economy

Madison ranked 2nd in biggest rent price decrease for 1-bedroom apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison was ranked second out of the 100 largest metro cities in the country for the biggest decrease in rental price for a one-bedroom apartment on Wednesday.

Local

$4 million available for Kenosha businesses damaged by civil unrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Small businesses that were damaged during the civil unrest in Kenosha are now eligible to receive up to $50,000 in the form of a microloan after $3 million was added to a relief fund.