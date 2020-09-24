Advertisement

Kraft to give away limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kraft is bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese to the US this Friday, but you’ll have to visit the company’s Twitter account to score a box.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week and over 30,000 Canadians signed up to an online wait-list within 48 hours.

The mac & cheese still holds the cheesy flavor of the original, but with added hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Kraft advised the dish is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt and pumpkin-scented candle.

Those who want to try this twist on traditional mac and cheese can enter for a chance to win a box using #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging the Kraft Mac & Cheese Twitter account.

Only 1,000 limited edition products are available.

