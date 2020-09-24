Advertisement

Louisville police say officer has been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot. It’s not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Protesters have been marching through the streets, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested. 

