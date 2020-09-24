Advertisement

Madison-made desk barrier competes in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Demco Inc. designed the desk barriers allowing nearly 200,000 students across the U.S. to return to school
Desk Barriers
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local library and school supply company Demco, Inc. has made it into the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Top 16 of the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest for its desk barriers.

According to the Made in Wisconsin website, the competition aims to highlight the state’s “vibrant” manufacturing industry, bringing attention to cool things made in Wisconsin and the career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry.

After products are nominated, such as the barrier, they compete in a popular vote to determine the field for “Manufacturing Madness.” The Top 16 Wisconsin-made products compete in tournament-style bracket and go head-to-head for the prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Demco’s barrier was designed to be low-cost and high performance, enabling school districts to use them on limited budgets and funding, the company says. The barriers are roughly 25% of the cost of rigid plastic (acrylic) barriers of similar design. The over 100-year-old Madison and Deforest-based company designed the desk barriers allowing nearly 200,000 students across the U.S. to return to school to date.

Voting is open to the public, you can cast one vote per day for the product you think is the “coolest” here. The winner of the contest will be announced on Oct. 14.

