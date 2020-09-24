Advertisement

Minnesota man killed in I-39/90 crash early Thursday

A 26-year-old man died Thursday morning after being thrown from his car as it rolled down an embankment off I-39/90, east of Madison, early Thursday morning.
A 26-year-old man died Thursday morning after being thrown from his car as it rolled down an embankment off I-39/90, east of Madison, early Thursday morning.(WBKO)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man died Thursday morning after being thrown from his car as it rolled down an embankment off I-39/90, east of Madison.

According to the Wisconsin Highway Patrol, the Rochester, Minnesota, man was heading south on the interstate and had just passed State Highway 12 around 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of his car and the silver Nissan Maxima began spinning out of control. It went off the right side of the road and starting rolling down a steep, grassy embankment.

The driver was ejected from the Maxima after it had rolled about eighty feet and the car continued rolling for another 100 feet before coming to a stop.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of the family.

The state patrol noted he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Father charged after police say toddler shoots himself

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A criminal complaint signed Wednesday says the child is hospitalized in critical condition and it’s not yet known whether he will survive.

Coronavirus

Janesville schools’ new COVID-19 dashboard shows 22 active cases, 280+ in quarantine

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The School District of Janesville is going further to explain its procedures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and reacting to new confirmed cases.

Local

Driver thrown from truck during Monroe Co. rollover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The driver was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Local

Downtown Middleton businesses stay resilient during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Support our Small Businesses series continues with highlighting small businesses in downtown Middleton.

Latest News

News

Ramp from I-94 to I-39/90 reopened after a semi rollover

Updated: 5 hours ago
Troopers shared two semi trucks crashed on the ramp around 3 a.m. Thursday, causing one of them to topple over.

Local

MPD respond to shots fired call, find no evidence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police officers responded to the call of multiple shots fired, but did not find any evidence when they arrived.

Local

Pompeo shatters diplomatic norms with political appearances

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ignoring criticism and forging ahead with events that have overtly political overtones ahead of the presidential election.

Local

Peaceful night in Madison after vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

News

Local chef closes restaurant, opens nonprofit

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

American Players Theatre holds audio tour

Updated: 12 hours ago