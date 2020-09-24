Minnesota man killed in I-39/90 crash early Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man died Thursday morning after being thrown from his car as it rolled down an embankment off I-39/90, east of Madison.

According to the Wisconsin Highway Patrol, the Rochester, Minnesota, man was heading south on the interstate and had just passed State Highway 12 around 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of his car and the silver Nissan Maxima began spinning out of control. It went off the right side of the road and starting rolling down a steep, grassy embankment.

The driver was ejected from the Maxima after it had rolled about eighty feet and the car continued rolling for another 100 feet before coming to a stop.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending notification of the family.

The state patrol noted he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.