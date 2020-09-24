Advertisement

MPD release surveillance photos of suspect in connection with gas station burglary

A surveillance photo from the Madison Police Department
A surveillance photo from the Madison Police Department(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for their help to identify the suspect of a gas station burglary earlier this month.

MPD reported that the suspect allegedly used rooks to shatter a glass door around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the Amoco gas station on 1130 Williamson Street.

The suspect then grabbed 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes and left the business. Police brought a K9 to the scene to try to track the suspect down, but they were unsuccessful.

MPD added Thursday that shortly prior to this incident, the suspect tried to break into a BP gas station at 2801 Atwood Avenue in Madison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

