Advertisement

MPD respond to shots fired call, find no evidence

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to the call of multiple shots fired, but did not find any evidence when they made it to the scene.

Officers arrived at 5:15 p.m. to Camden Road for the call of multiple shots fired.

They noted they did not find any property damage, there were no reported injuries and no evidence was found.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pompeo shatters diplomatic norms with political appearances

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ignoring criticism and forging ahead with events that have overtly political overtones ahead of the presidential election.

Local

Vigil held in Madison dedicated to honor the life of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

News

Local chef closes restaurant, opens nonprofit

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

American Players Theatre holds audio tour

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Protests begin in Madison amid Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

American Players Theatre gets creative to hold performances for the public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
The American Players Theatre will make a return starting this Friday after canceling its entire season earlier this year.

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Local

DNR encourages hunters to volunteer to help grow CWD testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dept. of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate as volunteers to help grow programs that provide Chronic Wasting Disease testing for more hunters in the state.

Local

State Street Brats converts to study spot for cooped-up college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Popular bar and restaurant State Street Brats is taking a unique approach to surviving pandemic uncertainty.

State

Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.