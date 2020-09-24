Advertisement

Oregon restaurant closes due to COVID, but owner opens nonprofit

Chef Dave Heide said he could not keep operating because of financial losses, but he is not giving up his mission to feed people.
Chef Dave Heide had to close Charlie's because of financial losses, but he is forging ahead with a nonprofit.
Chef Dave Heide had to close Charlie's because of financial losses, but he is forging ahead with a nonprofit.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON/OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon restaurant Charlie’s on Main is permanently shutting its doors, after significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, owner and chef Dave Heide said he is not giving up his passion.

Heide said during the first three months of the pandemic, the community came out to support the restaurant and sales stayed steady. However, after a few months, he started to see business drop.

“We saw a pretty drastic decline by about 50 percent,” Heide explained.

Finally, he had to shut his doors. Heide announced the news Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

“We were down to losing about $3,000 a week,” he said.

My Happy / Sad / Emotional / Frustrated / Long post of the day! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it is with a heavy...

Posted by Dave Heide on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The week before Heide made his announcement, the restaurant barely made 10 percent of its pre-COVID sales, and Heide was still running his second restaurant in Fitchburg, Liliana’s.

“We had to make the decision, do we lose both restaurants in 3 months, or do we just let Charlie’s go now and put all of our energy into saving Liliana’s?” Heide explained.

Despite this loss, Heide said it is not the end. His nonprofit Little John’s is moving forward, soon moving into a brand new space.

The nonprofit aims to end food insecurity in Dane County.

“Little John’s originally started out as a pay-what-you-can restaurant,” Heide described.

However, the pandemic shifted its goals to something bigger.

“Our immediate need is to build a big commissary kitchen so we can start being the food center for anyone who needs food access,” Heide explained, adding, “Maybe we help out with the Beacon or we help out with Boys & Girls club with their meal program.”

The kitchen will be where Heide and his staff can efficiently produce food and meals to send to organizations around Dane County.

It will not be easy. Heide said he will need to raise $3.5 million to renovate the new building.

“If everyone just chipped in $10, we could feed all of the food insecure that are in Madison right now,” he said.

Even while his business is struggling, Heide said it is more important than ever to give back.

“No matter how much we’re hurting, we still have more than others, and so why not take some of the energy and capacity we have to be able to help people in need," he said.

Heide said he hopes to have Little John’s kitchen up and running by the spring of 2021. In the meantime, he is encouraging everyone to keep supporting their favorite local restaurants to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

To donate to Little John’s, visit their website.

