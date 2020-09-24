Advertisement

Packers launch trivia, gaming app for fans to win prizes

Packers Logo(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers launched a free app on Thursday and fans can win prizes by showing off their knowledge about their favorite team.

Associated Bank presented the “Packers Free Play” app, which fill feature two styles of games.

The first is Packers Predict, which allows fans to predict outcomes of each week’s game, before kickoff. Predictions can be made at 9 a.m. three days in advance until five minutes before kickoff.

The second game is Packers Trivia, which is also a weekly game that will run from 9 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday each week. Users can answer timed trivia questions at any point throughout the week and rack up points.

Players of both games will start with a certain number of point at the beginning of the week that resets each week, but more points can be earned and added to the running total by doing well in the games.

The fans with the most points by the end of the season will earn a grand prize. The grand prize from Packers Predict will be an Exclusive Gameday Experience for 2021 and the Packers Trivia grand prize will be a new Ariens Sno-Thro.

There will also be three weekly winners that will earn prizes each week including Packers Pro Shop gift cards, Madden games and more.

Fans must be at least 18 years of age or older to play and the full rules are available on the team’s website.

