Pence makes his pitch to Wisconsin manufacturing workers

Pence in Eau Claire
Pence in Eau Claire
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence came to western Wisconsin on Thursday as part of a two-stop tour that also included a trip to Minnesota. It was his third trip to that part of the Badger State over the past couple of months and his first to the Chippewa Valley.

Pence was joined on this trip by President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump for a tour of Eau Claire’s Midwest Manufacturing. Afterward, he spoke to about 100 workers, discussing the importance of manufacturing to the American economy.

In addition to highlighting the Trump Administration’s efforts to bring more jobs to Wisconsin, Pence also took a moment to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death set off a political firestorm over the potential nomination of her replacement less than 40 days from election day.

Pointing to the Constitution’s requirement that a Justice be nominated by the president, Pence promised the crowd that President Trump would do so this weekend and that the woman he picked would be a “principled conservative.”

After his stop in Eau Claire, the vice president headed to the Twin Cities for a “Cops for Trump” listening session.

