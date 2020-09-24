Poll: Biden remains ahead of Trump in Wisconsin with 50% support of likely voters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained ahead of President Donald Trump for voter support in three battleground states- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to a new poll from the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Election Research Center, Biden has earned about half of voter support in these three states, a threshold that the president did not reach in 2016.

Biden earned 49% of registered voter support in Wisconsin, 50% in Michigan and 49% in Pennsylvania.

President Trump’s received 44% of registered voter support in Wisconsin, which the poll notes is a close reflection of his job approval rating among the same respondents. This number also represents a slight improvement for Trump compared to the previous ERC poll in August. Trump also received 42% of support in Michigan and 44% in Pennsylvania.

Biden received 50% of support for likely voters in Wisconsin, meaning registered voters who also report that they are “certain” to vote. President Trump earned 46% of vote intention from likely voters.

The poll also revealed different perspectives among Trump and Biden voters. Those in favor of Biden see the coronavirus pandemic as one of the most important issues the country is facing today, while voters in favor of Trump believe the economy is most important.

The survey also noted that voters in the surveyed states appear to be making up their minds about who they will vote for. In the August survey, more respondents affirmatively selected one of the major party candidates rather than saying they were not sure who they would vote for or that they planned to vote for a minor party candidate.

These findings are from the ERC’s third set of 2020 battleground surveys and the respondents were interviewed between Sept. 10 and Sept. 21 of this year.

YouGov conducted the survey of voting age adults at the direction of the ERC.

There were 800 people surveyed across the three states. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4.21% in Wisconsin, 4.66% in Michigan and 4.28 % in Pennsylvania. The margin of error for likely voters was 4.46% in Wisconsin, 4.71% in Michigan and 4.73% in Pennsylvania.

