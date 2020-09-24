Advertisement

Poll: Biden remains ahead of Trump in Wisconsin with 50% support of likely voters

Biden and Trump campaigns lay out strategies for winning battleground Wisconsin
Biden and Trump campaigns lay out strategies for winning battleground Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained ahead of President Donald Trump for voter support in three battleground states- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to a new poll from the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Election Research Center, Biden has earned about half of voter support in these three states, a threshold that the president did not reach in 2016.

Biden earned 49% of registered voter support in Wisconsin, 50% in Michigan and 49% in Pennsylvania.

President Trump’s received 44% of registered voter support in Wisconsin, which the poll notes is a close reflection of his job approval rating among the same respondents. This number also represents a slight improvement for Trump compared to the previous ERC poll in August. Trump also received 42% of support in Michigan and 44% in Pennsylvania.

Biden received 50% of support for likely voters in Wisconsin, meaning registered voters who also report that they are “certain” to vote. President Trump earned 46% of vote intention from likely voters.

The poll also revealed different perspectives among Trump and Biden voters. Those in favor of Biden see the coronavirus pandemic as one of the most important issues the country is facing today, while voters in favor of Trump believe the economy is most important.

The survey also noted that voters in the surveyed states appear to be making up their minds about who they will vote for. In the August survey, more respondents affirmatively selected one of the major party candidates rather than saying they were not sure who they would vote for or that they planned to vote for a minor party candidate.

These findings are from the ERC’s third set of 2020 battleground surveys and the respondents were interviewed between Sept. 10 and Sept. 21 of this year.

YouGov conducted the survey of voting age adults at the direction of the ERC.

There were 800 people surveyed across the three states. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4.21% in Wisconsin, 4.66% in Michigan and 4.28 % in Pennsylvania. The margin of error for likely voters was 4.46% in Wisconsin, 4.71% in Michigan and 4.73% in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
State Republican leaders have described Gov. Evers' extension of the mask mandate Tuesday as “ineffective,” “mind-boggling” and “illegal."

Politics

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions.

News

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Biden digs into Trump's coronavirus response during Wisconsin visit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT

Latest News

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to get out the vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Libraries are using the Dream Bus, a mobile library, as a voter registration and ballot drop-off site.

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

VOD Recordings

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.