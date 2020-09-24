Private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities receive $8.3 million to boost COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities will receive $8.3 million to increase COVID-19 testing efforts.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funding on Thursday, following his investment of over $10 million for COVID-19 support for these campuses that was announced earlier this summer.

According to a news release, the governor was concerned about the “alarming increase” in positive COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in the 18-24 age group.

“No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that,” Evers said.

Some of the colleges who are recognized in this announcement are Beloit College, Carroll University and Marquette University.

President and CEO of Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities Dr. Rolf Wegenke thanked Evers for the funding, saying they are experiencing a crisis.

In a time of crisis, some run around saying that ‘the sky is falling’ while others roll up their sleeves and get the job don," Wegenke said. “Today, we are getting the job done.”

The funding is part of the Federal CARES Act and administered through the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.