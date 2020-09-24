Advertisement

Vigil held in Madison dedicated to honor the life of Breonna Taylor

Many State Street business owners boarded up their windows before dark.
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About 100 people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at the Capitol following unrest after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville metro police officer involved in the case of Breonna Taylor on criminal charges, but not for her death.

Candles, flowers and a poster of Taylor lined the Capitol steps where at 10 p.m., about 75 people were still standing.

Black Umbrella organized the vigil and said justice was not served by the jury on Wednesday. Group leaders say they dedicate the event to a life lost and they will not forget her name.

There was uncertainty if the crowd would remain peaceful and many State Street business owners boarded up their windows before dark.

“We have been putting up and down the boards based on what we hear about what’s going on downtown and we painted them to be in solidarity with protest and have been trying to support them in that kind of way, but trying to keep us safe in our business safe as well,” said business manager Lenora Jansen.

Owners said they did not want to expect the worst, but they wanted to be prepared.

“It will be sad if the store gets damaged, but we will rebuild and you can’t replace human lives,” said business manager Brendan Schwaab.

There were a few Madison Police squad cars patrolling the area and one community leader said they were there to monitor the situation.

