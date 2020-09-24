Ramp from I-94 to I-39/90 reopened after a semi rollover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ramp on I-94 heading west to get onto I-39/90 heading north near Madison has reopened after a semi rollover Thursday morning.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, two semi trucks crashed on the ramp around 3 a.m., causing one of them to roll over. Troopers shared there were minor injuries.

The ramp was shut down for almost four hours as crews worked to clear the semi, before reopening around 6:45 a.m.

