State Street Brats converts to study spot for cooped-up college students
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Popular bar and restaurant State Street Brats is taking a unique approach to surviving pandemic uncertainty.
Known for its brats, cheese curds and beer, the bar is converting it’s upper level into a study spot students tired of being stuck at home.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Brats said that for a $10 seat fee, students can enjoy bottomless Starbucks coffee and soda, Wi-Fi access, open air seating and outlets at every table.
Brats recently suspended its late-night business from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 in response COVID-19 conditions in the downtown area. The bar was temporarily closed earlier this month due to virus concerns.
